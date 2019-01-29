Walmart hiring hundreds of truck drivers; raising driver salaries to $87,000+

Walmart is planning to hire hundreds of truck drivers to join its fleet this year and starting in February, the retail giant is raising driver salaries to $87,500 a year on average.

The move comes amid a nationwide truck driver shortage and a tight jobs market.

Last year, Walmart hired more than 1,400 new drivers, but a large number of additional drivers are needed to keep up with consumer demand.

According to the American Trucking Association, there are 48,000 vacant trucking jobs in the U.S.

The median annual wage for most truck drivers across the nation is $44,000.