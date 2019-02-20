Expecting or current parents looking to complete their baby nursery or stock up on baby products will have a chance for some savings this weekend.
Walmart is holding a "Baby Savings Day" on Saturday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Specials will be available on several baby items.
Walmart stores across the country and around the Inland Northwest will be partaking in the sale, including four in Spokane as well as several other Washington stores including Clarkston, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Pasco, Pullman and Yakima. Idaho locations partaking in the sale include Hayden and a pair of Post Falls stores.
The company says it's the largest in-store baby event of the year and customers can shop sales online and in store.
To see a full list of stores participating, see below: