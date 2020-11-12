Walmart is launching a new online program Thursday called "Walmart Pet Care." The retailers is making major investments by partnering with industry-leading pet care service providers.
Walmart Pet Care connects customers to pet insurance through Petplan, and also includes Walmart Pet Rx in store and online pharmacy services. The program also is in collaboration with Rover, which connects pet owners with sitters and walkers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.