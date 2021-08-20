SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Walmart at 5025 E Sprague Avenue will close Friday at 2 p.m. to be cleaned by a third-party company to follow Walmart's COVID-19 response guidelines.
According to Walmart, the store will be closed through Saturday to allow employees to restock shelves. The store will open on Sunday at 6 a.m.
In a press release, Walmart did not specify if an employee is positive for COVID-19.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Spokane Valley store location at 5025 E Sprague Ave at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program," Walmart Communication Director Lauren Willis wrote.