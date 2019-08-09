Walmart is taking down displays of violent video games due to the recent shootings, but the company still plans to sell the games as well as guns.
According to CNN, the policy does not apply to the sale or display of firearms. Walmart is one of the largest sellers of guns and ammunition in the world.
The store previously had displays where customers could play games, but shoppers could mistake gunshot sounds in the game for real ones.
“We've taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and this action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment," said Walmart spokesperson Tara House.
Walmart says they will also stop playing violent movies and TV shows in the electronic section.
Walmart does not sell assault style rifles or handguns outside of Alaska. Customers must be 21-years-old to purchase a gun at Walmart. The store stopped selling assualt rifles after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 and changed the age policy after the Parkland High School shooting in 2018.