A bunch of cars you've seen in movies are making their way across the country on a tour, but it doesn't look like they're coming to Spokane, so we'll just look at them here.
Kansas City was the first stop Wednesday on Walmart's "Movie Cars Tour."
The Delorean from Back to the Future, the "Ecto-One" from Ghostbusters, "Kitt" from the '80s tv series Knight Rider, even the cars from Jurassic Park were part of the nostalgia convoy.
Unfortunately no one got the chance to take the Delorean for a spin at 88 miles an hour. Fans got a chance to see the one-of-a-kind cars for free.
"We are actually hauling these around in a big rig hauler," the event's organizer said. "They're all from private collection. We break them down, set them up each day."
Here are the dates and specific cities that the Walmart TV/Movie cars will visit (again, no Spokane on this list, unfortnuately.):
April 10 – Kansas City, 600 NE Coronado Dr, Blue Springs, MO
April 13 – Knoxville, 10900 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN
April 15 – Atlanta, 210 Cobb Pkwy SE S, Marietta, GA
April 18 – Tampa, 28500 FL-54, Wesley Chapel, FL
April 22 – Houston, 5660 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX
April 25 – Austin, 2801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
April 27 – Dallas, 18121 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
May 2 – Phoenix, 4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
May 4 – Los Angeles, 1301 N Victory Pl, Burbank, CA
May 9 – Sacramento, 8270 Delta Shores Cir S, Sacramento, CA