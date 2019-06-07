Watch again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Starting this fall, Walmart customers in a few select cities will be able to not only order groceries online, but have them dropped off right inside of their kitchens.

Walmart's "InHome" service will start with employees picking out the items shoppers order online. Then, someone will deliver those items right into the customer's refrigerator.

They will use smart technology that will allow homeowners to let the employee in and watch what they do while inside.

The new program comes as Walmart continues an ongoing battle with Amazon to shrink the amount of time it takes to get packages to customers' doors.

"InHome" will start in Kansas City, Missouri, Vero Beach, Florida and Pittsburgh. If it's successful, Walmart says it may expand the service to other cities.