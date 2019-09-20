Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes in wake of the ongoing vaping epidemic.
The retailer made the announcement in a memo Friday, according to CNBC.
“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” the company said. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”
Vaping illnesses across the country have topped 500 and a Missouri man was reported as the eighth vaping-related death on Thursday.