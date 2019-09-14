Wandermere drive by shooting suspect Jonathan Anderson is now also facing tampering charges.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Anderson made calls to witnesses.

A court order was given and jail staff searched of Anderson's jail cell.

A letter that appeared to be addressed to a witness identified was found with his belongings.

Investigators believe Anderson was contacting a witness, pressuring them to change their testimony despite a court order barring him from making any contact.

The letter will now be looked at by a forensic handwriting expert.

