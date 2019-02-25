NORTH CAROLINA - A wildlife rehabilitation center in Western North Carolina is asking people to stop throwing out their old mascara wands because they could be a big help to wildlife.
The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge has started a fundraiser, Wands for Wildlife, that is asking for people to send in clean, dried mascara wands. They say the wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals.
The nonprofit says they work great because the bristles are close together and are soft and gentle to use on injured or orphaned animals who need care.
Other supplies, such as food and funds are also being accepted to help treat animals at the Appalachian Wild Urgent Care.
If you'd like to help donate, all the information is on their website.