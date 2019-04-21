Want to get paid to drink beer? This Belgium brewery has the opportunity for you

HOEGAARDEN, Belgium - A Belgium brewery wants to slow down spring breakers so they can experience the small village of Hoegaarden.
According to mystateline.com, the Hoegaarden brewery is offering to bring four travelers and their friends to the village.
The company will pay for flights, accommodations and will throw in more than $1,000 for extra expenses.
Winners get to walk through the town's cobblestone streets, enjoy the nature of the countryside, and drink plenty of beer.
You can enter online through Monday, April 22.