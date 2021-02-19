NASA's Perseverance rover has safely landed on Mars after its 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth, the agency confirmed. CNN's Brooke Baldwin discusses the mission's significance with retired NASA astronaut Col. Ron Garan.

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover safely landed on the red planet Thursday. While NASA can't take you to Mars physically yet, they have found a way to get you there virtually. 

You can put yourself in mission control, or on Mars, next to the rover. Just follow these steps:

  • Upload your picture
  • Choose a background
  • Download and save your image
  • Share using #CountdownToMars

Click HERE to go to the website. 

