Want to stay the night in a potato? Head to Boise!

Looking for a unique place to stay?

How about a six-ton spud made out of steel, plaster and concrete?

A replica russet that was built to mark the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary has been converted into a hotel in Boise.

The tater won't hold many tots. It has just one queen sized bed, but it does have beautiful mountain views.

The potato hotel has one bedroom, a living area and some shelving.

The bathroom is outside in a converted silo.

The Potato Commission toured the giant spud around the country for several years before replacing it in 2018 with a newer model.

It opens in late May but bookings are available now on Air BnB at $200 a night.

