Have you ever wanted to take a vacation and watch Gonzaga on the road for the NCAA Tournament? Hopefully you have a few dollars saved up in that Zag money bag. Bookies.com priced out tickets, hotels, and flights for each round of the NCAA Tournament. For Gonzaga, that means a round trip ticket to Denver, then Las Vegas, and ultimately Houston for the Final Four. Here are the key figures:
Opening Rounds Average x2 - $2,375.74
Regional Rounds Average x2 - $2,807.96
Final Four Total x2 - $2,478.72
Tournament Total x2 - $7,662.41
That’s right. You can expect to pay about $2,400 for two people to watch the Zags for two rounds in Denver. And if Gonzaga makes it all the way to Houston, be ready to pay well over $7,600!
Or, you could just watch all of our coverage on NonStop Local and SWX for free. Just sayin’.
For more info from Bookies.com about the cost of attending the NCAA Tournament, you can find it here:
https://bookies.com/college-basketball/picks/cost-attend-march-madness