ADAMS COUNTY, Wash - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 62-year-old Jerry Stromberg.
Stromberg is wanted for Assault D.V. With threats to kill.
According to deputies, Stromberg has been seen in the Othello area of Adams County as well as Moses Lake.
He was last seen leaving the area of the alleged incident in the vehicle pictured below.
Strohmberg is know to have firearms. If you see Stromberg or know his whereabouts please do not engage, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
You may remain anonymous.
509-659-1122
