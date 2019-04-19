SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A wanted, convicted felon has been arrested by Spokane Valley deputies.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies had been checking on a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 15700 block of E Broadway early Friday morning.
After running the license plate of the car, deputies learned the registered owner had a warrant for her arrest. Deputies saw the woman asleep in the front passenger seat.
A man, later identified as 24-year-old Reynee Moore, was in the back passenger seat and noticed a deputy approach. Moore's left hand moved behind his back as he tried to conceal a black and white bandanna.
Moore appeared very nervous as Deputy Veronica Van Patten asked him to roll down the window or open the door.
Deputy Jason Hunt arrived to assist and detained the owner of the vehicle. She told deputies she was a heroin addict, but no narcotics were inside her vehicle and gave consent for it to be searched.
Moore gave Deputy Hunt a false name and gave a different story than the woman's, according to the Sheriff's Office. Due to the rising suspicion of criminal activity, Moore was instructed to exit the vehicle.
As he did, Deputy Hunt saw a holster and tube of "Gun Grease" where Moore had been sitting and detained him.
The white and black bandanna was discovered in between the seat back and cushion. Wrapped inside the bandanna was a loaded .25 caliber, stainless steel Bauer pistol, including one live cartridge in the chamber.
After checking Moore's name, deputies discovered he had a felony warrant for his arrest. During a search after his arrest, a holster was found on his right hip. Moore claimed it was a phone holder.
Deputy Van Patten also found a box of .25 caliber ammunition in a backpack Moore owned.
Moore had been convicted of residential burglary in 2014, which precluded him from legally possessing a firearm.
The woman who owned the car was later released without being charged after a search of the car, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Moore was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for the felony warrant and a new felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The pistol, ammunition and holster were seized as evidence.