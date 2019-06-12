RATHDRUM, Idaho - A wanted felon is in custody after deputies say he went on a crime spree on Tuesday, June 11.
Deputies say 29-year-old Devin Bischoff was involved in several crimes in Rathdrum including, robbery, kidnapping, grand theft, batter on an officer, stalking and felony battery.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says authorities attempted to arrest Bischoff but he was able to get away and a pursuit with Rathdrum Police and Idaho State Police ensued. Bischoff was able to elude officers and a warrant was issued for him.
Members of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force were able to track Bischoff down and tried to make a traffic stop near his parents' property on Diagonal Road.
Bischoff fled on foot and Deputy Nelson and K9 Pogo were able to track him to a trailer on the property. Bischoff gave up when K9 Pogo found him.
Bischoff was arrested and taken to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building for the warrant and possession of stolen property.
The Sheriff's Office says Bischoff has a long criminal history in Kootenai County dating back to 2006. He has been booked into the Public Safety Building 10 times for crimes ranging from inattentive driving, cruelty to children, theft and possession of controlled substances.