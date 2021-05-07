A wanted man driving a stolen car caused a crash that injured himself and another passenger and shut down S. Dishman Mica Rd for hours on Friday.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene of the crash on Dishman Mica between 8th and 16th avenue around 10:15am.
Their investigation shows that 31-year-old Jason D. McWhirk, a wanted convicted felon, was driving a stolen vehicle recklessly and at a high rate of speed before crashing into the second vehicle involved, a box truck.
McWhirk and a 16-year-old male passenger in the stolen vehicle both sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the box truck only sustained minor injuries, and was not taken to a hospital.
SCSO says that their initial investigation shows reckless driving, speed, and impairment are all believed to be factors in the crash.
When McWhirk is released from the hospital, he faces charges of Vehicular Asault, unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Fugitive from Justice which stems from a felony warrant in Kootenai County. The 16-year-old passenger is also a convicted felon, but is not facing criminal charges at this time.
Additional charges could still be coming, as this is still an active investigation.