SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - A Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy received minor injures after being dragged by a speeding car driven by a wanted felon.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says that at 5:05 p.m on June 12th, Deputy Ennis saw a white minivan with mismatched and expired license plates near the intersection of Gardner Avenue and Adams Street.
The Sheriff's Office says that during a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Kurt O. Clinton, said he just purchased the vehicle and that he didn’t have a driver’s license or identification. Clinton gave deputies a false name, providing the birth year of 1973 before changing it to 1972. When asked which year was correct, Clinton said 1972 because he was 42 years old.
A check of Clinton's name came back with a possible felony warrant.
The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Ennis told Clinton to turn off his vehicle, at which point, Clinton became nervous. Deputy Ennis opened the van door and asked Clinton to get out of the vehicle.
According to Ennis, Clinton suddenly started the van. Deputy Ennis then grabbed Clinton in a headlock to stop him from leaving. Clinton then put the van into drive and accelerated rapidly.
Fearing he would be drug underneath the van as it swerved away from the curb or crushed, Deputy Ennis hung on. With Clinton continuing to accelerate, Deputy Ennis eventually released his grip, at approximately 30 miles per hour, and slammed to the ground.
Multiple Spokane Police Officers and Deputies responded to the area to assist. SPD Officers located Clinton’s vehicle in a parking lot located in the 900 block of N. Walnut, and a citizen informed them which residence he entered. A short time later, Clinton was taken into custody without further incident.
A black backpack was located in Clinton’s vehicle. Inside, a scale with a white crystalline residue and a baggie containing a white crystalline substance was found. The substance was field tested and showed a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.
Clinton was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree. Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Making False/Misleading Statements. He also has a felony Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody-Dangerous Drugs warrant.
