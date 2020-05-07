POST FALLS, Idaho - A grandfather was arrested in Post Falls after being spotted letting his 10-year-old granddaughter drive a car from his lap.
According to court documents obtained by KHQ, an officer was called to the area of Rose Point Road and 2nd Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a young child who was being allowed to drive. The caller had also told authorities that the vehicle had been swerving, nearly driving onto the sidewalks and almost hitting parked cars.
The officer pulled over the car in question and saw the driver pick a child off his lap and placed her onto the center seat next to him and with another child.
The officer asked the driver, who was later identified as Edward Williams, why a child was driving the car and he said he was "trying to be a good grandpa," according to the court documents.
It was also discovered that Williams had an active warrant out of Washington for escape from community custody.
Williams also later admitted to letting the child steer the car from his lap while he controlled the pedals. He also claimed to have been holding the bottom of the steering wheel.
Williams was placed under arrest and booked for two counts of injury to children and fugitive from justice. The children were picked up from the scene by their mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.