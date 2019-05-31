KENNEWICK, WA - Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a Kennewick man after he barricaded himself in a public bathroom, Thursday afternoon.
The Kennewick Police Department and the US Marshal's Task Force received information regarding the location of wanted suspect, Jose Monzon.
Officers and agents responded to the 1000 block of West 4th Avenue.
Upon contact, police say Monzon did not cooperate and barricaded himself in a public bathroom near the pool area.
Officers attempted to get Monzon to give up peacefully and to exit the bathroom, but instead, Monzon decided to try and burrow through the wall to escape.
Monzon found that officers were waiting for him on the other side of the wall stopped forcing his way through.
Law enforcement had been asking Monzon to turn himself in for over the past month, even resorting to a viral "Missed Connections" Facebook post from Pasco Police dishing out some tough love.
Pasco PD stated the 20-year-old transient was wanted for a robbery of his ex's phone and for failing to register his address as a sex offender.