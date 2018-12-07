COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A wanted man has been arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.
On Friday, an officer located 32-year-old Mitchell C Michael driving near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Coeur d'Alene. The officer knew Michael was wanted and previous information led law enforcement to believe Michael was armed and in possession of illegal drugs.
An officer initiated a traffic stop, but Michael fled in the car. A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office K9 handler took over the pursuit. Michael drove into a dead end road where he abandoned the car and ran on foot.
K9 Pogo was deployed and was able to catch up with Michael. He was taken into custody without further incident.
A loaded pistol and methamphetamine were found at the scene of the arrest.
Michael was taken to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. He has been booked into PSB 30 previous times for robbery, drug possession, battery, probation violations and numerous other offenses.