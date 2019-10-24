Update: A man wanted by law enforcement around the Palouse has been arrested in Moscow following a third pursuit in a 48-hour period.
According to Moscow Police, an officer spotted Robert Brown Wednesday evening and attempted to stop him, but Brown fled. The pursuit ended on W. 6th St. when police say he rammed a patrol car, though it was at a low speed and the officer was uninjured.
Brown was uncooperative, leading police to deploy a taser before removing him from the vehicle. Brown was arrested and booked into the Latah County Jail after receiving medical attention.
MPD learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Pullman. This was the department's third pursuit with Brown in less than 48 hours, with him fleeing into Washington the previous two times. Pullman Police and the Washington State University Police Department had been involved in the first two pursuits.
Brown had been wanted for felony charges including domestic battery and false imprisonment. He additionally is facing charges for eluding an officer, aggravated assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Previous coverage:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department officers are asking for information on the location of Robert Lee Brown.
Brown is wanted for felony charges, including domestic battery and false imprisonment. Brown has been involved with two separate vehicle pursuits involving Moscow Police.
In both instances, Brown fled into Washington State, involving both the Pullman Police and Washington State University Police Departments.
If you know where Brown is or where he could be hiding, you're asked to call 911 or if you are in Moscow, call (208) 882-COPS.
Moscow Police ask that you DO NOT approach Brown or try to detain him.
