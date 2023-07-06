SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A UAS (drone) was used to enter the residence and locate the suspect, who was motionless on the floor. It was confirmed that he was dead from a gunshot wound.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the decedent along with the official cause of death.
Deputies will remain at the residence as this investigation continues.
Updated: July 6 at 10:31 p.m.
The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office assisted to locate a man at the request of Stevens County at 7:30 p.m. on July 6.
The man is wanted for child sexual assault charges. Police arrive at a home in the 2000 block of N. Long Road.
As they show up, they see the man out front who appeared to be the suspect.
He ran into the residence and as they were positioning they heard a loud noise that appeared to be a gunshot.
Nothing since then has happened and police are awaiting a search warrant while they continue to contact the man inside.
With the possibility of a weapon, SWAT, EDU, Crisis Negotiators and Spokane Regional Air Support Unit assets were called to assist.
There is no evidence that anyone else is in the residence.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.