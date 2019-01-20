Washington State Patrol Troopers are looking for a man who rolled his vehicle at State Route 904 in Four Lakes, and then left the scene of the crash.

Witnesses said the man looked like he was going to exit the State Route and get on Interstate 90, but then swerved back onto 904, lost control of his SUV and rolled the vehicle.

Witnesses helped him out of the SUV and say he appeared to be impaired. Before law enforcement arrived on scene, witnesses say the man retrieved a gun from the rolled vehicle, and then got into a white van with a woman. The two left, heading toward Interstate 90.

If you know or saw anything you believe could help, you're asked to call 911.