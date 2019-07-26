A pair of 55-year-old Spokane men with warrants were arrested in Whitman County Thursday afternoon, one following a brief foot pursuit, and now additionally face drug and theft charges.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disabled van on Senator Eugene Prince Rd. near SR-195. They contacted 55-year-old John Shumate of Spokane, and took him into custody for a misdemeanor warrant out of Ellensburg for a probation violation.
Deputies learned a second man had walked away from the vehicle, and with assistance from Washington State Patrol, located him fleeing from the scene. Following a short foot pursuit, police took 55-year-old LLoyd Rutherford into custody for a felony warrant out of Spokane for escaping from community custody.
WCSO K-9 Lilly conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle and was detecting narcotics, leading to deputies applying for and receiving a search warrant. Police located methamphetamine, heroin and approximately 25 pounds of marijuana along with stolen ID's and checks belonging to dozens of people.
Shumate and Rutherford were each booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass and theft.
The WCSO says the investigation continues and deputies expect to add charges for the stolen ID's and checks.