SPOKANE Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a standoff on Spokane's South Hill Tuesday afternoon.
The standoff happened neat the 000 block of East 29th Avenue temporarily blocking traffic in the area. All roads are now open.
According to SPD, officers arrested someone who was wanted for a recent crime.
Jefferson Elementary and Sacajawea were placed on a brief lockdown during the incident which have since been lifted.
