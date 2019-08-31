A Purple Heart recipient was welcomed to Coeur d'Alene with surprise escort by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Friday.
Brian Sharp and his family wrote a thank you to the community:
To the people of North Idaho,
Thank you. My family and I are truly humbled by your unwavering support and patriotism. Your display of community has lifted the spirits of my family and the families of the fallen. I would have never asked for such an event, but I’ve come to find peace in that this event wasn’t just for me or my family, rather it was for all of our operators still fighting evil worldwide. It is absolutely remarkable to come home and see the streets lined with passion, hope, faith, and most importantly - family. Your patience as you waited, standing in the rain, is something I can only believe family would do. Our hearts will forever have a spot reserved for all of you. Please let us all continue to bond through yet extended hardship as one of yours, Sergeant First Class Dustin B. Ard of Idaho Falls, has paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan just two days ago. As a fellow Special Forces soldier and Green Beret, I can personally attest that Dustin will not be forgotten. Thank you Idaho, for all that you’ve done and everything that words can’t express. I am not one to ask for help, but if you are seeking a way to help our gold star families and families of the wounded, the Special Forces Foundation is the place to start. Again, thank you for celebrating life, liberty, and freedom.
The Kootenai County would like to thank the Idaho State Police, Post Falls Police Department, Coeur d’ Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, Coeur d’ Alene Fire Department, Northern Lakes Fire Department and all citizens and other governmental agencies who assisted with this welcome.