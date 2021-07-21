Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL CONTINUE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TONIGHT... A cold front moving through Today will bring gusty winds and dry conditions across the region. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 21 percent in the valleys and 21 to 34 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Breezy winds Wednesday afternoon and evening may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&