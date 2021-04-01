SPOKANE, Wash - A man from Warden, Washington has pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and child sex trafficking.
According to information from the court proceedings, Carlos Salgado Velasquez engaged in conduct with four female minors that constituted as both the production of child pornography and child sex trafficking.
Valesquez admitted to knowingly taking part in sexually explicit acts with the minors to create pornography as well as commercial sex acts with them by exchanging sex for items of value.
In the plea agreement, Velasquez and the United States agreed to a sentence of 23 years in prison. Senior District Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen will decide whether to accept the plea agreement during the sentencing hearing set for July 6, 2021.
“Crimes against children are one of the highest priorities of the Department of Justice and will continue to be vigorously prosecuted in the Eastern District of Washington. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the Moses Lake Police Department, the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the United States Department of Homeland Security who investigated this case,” said Acting United States Attorney Harrington.
The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the United States Department of Justice to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.