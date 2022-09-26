SPOKANE, Wash - Crews responded to a warehouse fire that sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane.
Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to the initial fire around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they arrived, the fire was small and was able to be completely put out. Then, at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for a fire in the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
Fire chief Jack Cates with Fire District 9 says these fires seem suspicious. Right now, there are no reported injuries and the fire is completely out. Crews are still on scene monitoring for hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.