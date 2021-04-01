It should be another nice day to get out as we sit under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Our main two talkers today will be the winds and temperatures.
Wind wise we are looking at breezy conditions ahead of a weak cold front pushing in during the second half of the day. Gusts around 25-30mph is what we will be looking for, so nothing too crazy.
When it comes to temperatures they are on the rise! Many areas have daytime highs about 5-10° warmer than where they should be for this time of the year. That does mean 60° temperatures for the metro area.