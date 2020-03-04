Warm and Gorgeous Thursday on the Way!
maxuser
 Thursday will bring warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine to the region.
 
Daytime highs on Thursday could hit the upper 50s or low 60s for the Spokane area. It will be a perfect day for driving with the windows down and letting the dog stick their head out the window! The winds are going to stay with us, and we could see gusts just shy of 18 mph. Overnight lows on Thursday will dip to the upper 30s for Spokane, and the clouds will start rolling in ahead of a weather pattern change on Friday. 
 
Friday will bring  a chance of mountain snow at elevations above 4000 feet, so heads up if you're planning on traveling over any passes! We'll see daytime highs in the low 50s, calm winds and a 40 percent chance of rain in the lower elevations. That will potentially become a rain and snow mix by the time we reach Saturday morning, but it will turn to all rain as daytime highs climb to the mid to upper 40s. 
 
The sun should come back out on Sunday, and we're expecting a lot of that sunshine over the next week. 

