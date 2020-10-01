Smoke from California wildfires will continue to deliver hazy conditions to the Inland Northwest. A system sliding down the eastern edge of our ridge will shift our winds and clear out smoke Friday into the weekend, bringing sunny skies and above average temperatures in the 70's and 80's for the first week of October.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
72°F
Fair
72°F / 45°F
2 PM
74°F
3 PM
76°F
4 PM
76°F
5 PM
76°F
6 PM
73°F
