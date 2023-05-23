Leslie Lowe
Perfect walking, running, biking, lawn mowing, back patio with a cold beverage weather, with plenty of sunshine mid-week and daytime highs in the 70's.
Temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 70's and 80's for the remainder of the week and weekend, with the threat thunderstorms each afternoon,  with Saturday being the most active day of the weekend.  
We will continue to fine tune the forecast as we know many of you will be making your outdoor plans for the long Memorial weekend.

 

 

