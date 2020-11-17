Warm southwesterly winds will drive daytime highs into the upper 40's and 50's today. There are wind advisories in place for Walla Walla, the foothills of the Blue Mtns and the Columbia Gorge for wind gust expected to reach 40-50 MPH. Otherwise, winds will likely gust 25-30 MPH for the Spokane/CDA metro area.
Cooler, more unsettled weather arrives mid-week as a couple of fronts bring the threat of widespread showers Wednesday afternoon and scattered showers Thursday. Daytime highs also drop into the 40's for the remainder of the week and into the weekend!
