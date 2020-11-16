A warm front moving in today is bringing rain to the valley floors as well as high mountain snow. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow level to rise to 5400ft this afternoon. In Spokane when we are not seeing raindrops we will expect cloudy skies. Daytime highs are above average hitting the mid 40s with overnight lows dropping to the mid 30s.
Tomorrow will be the warmest day of our week as we sky rocket into the 50s. A cold front arriving the second half of the day is expected to bring some spotty showers. The chance for unsettled weather looks to continue during the work week before we dry out this weekend. Temperatures will also return to seasonal averages by the weekend.
