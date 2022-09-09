Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings and the threat of elevated fire danger lingering for Spokane, the Palouse, upper and lower Columbia Basin, and the Cascade valleys through Friday evening.
Warm, Smoky and Hazy for the weekend
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
.Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND WESTERN PALOUSE... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Western Palouse * Winds: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The area of concern for the red flag warning is the Columbia Basin into the western Palouse region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
- Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
- Girl hit by bus Friday evening remains in the hospital in critical condition
- I-90 reopened after deadly crash near Moses Lake
- Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
- Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport
- Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
- Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
- 'I just don't feel like it's a safe option for her': SPS parents concerned over ongoing transportation issues
- Cloud formation over Mount Rainier causes a stir
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you should do as a victim is crucial because your decisions will influence your chances of being adequately compensated. Even so, as a driver or pedestrian, what can you do to keep the roads safe? Read more
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.