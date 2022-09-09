Leslie Lowe

Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings and the threat of elevated fire danger lingering for Spokane, the Palouse, upper and lower Columbia Basin, and the Cascade valleys through Friday evening.

Winds will slowly quiet down by Saturday afternoon and high pressure will begin to nudge in to the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs will pop back into the mid to upper 80's for the weekend, with smoke from surrounding wildfires bringing smoky/hazy conditions and air quality concerns. 
 
Sunday night into Monday remnants of Hurricane Kay will push up from the south bringing increasing clouds and the threat of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Cascades and the northern mountains. 
 
Have a great weekend.
Leslie

