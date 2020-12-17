Temperatures being as warm as they are it is looking most likely that we will continue to see the chance for rain in the valleys and snow for the mountains. That being said, we will have an opportunity here or there for a rain/snow mix on the valley floors. Daytime highs are set for the low 40s today in Spokane with over night lows in the low 30s.
This afternoon there is a chance for some spotty showers in Spokane. Models are indicating the system will primarily be situated over north and central Idaho. We are expecting breezy conditions with gusts backing down as we head through out the day. If you do have plans to travel across Snoqualmie Pass please keep in mind there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place until 10pm, as total accumulation levels could hit a foot of snow.
Looking ahead to the next several days we are still expecting warm temperatures. Those temperatures will support the chance for valley rain. For the mountains more snow is anticipated. That being said, this weekend temperatures will be so warm that for many of our passes we could end up seeing rain instead of snow!
