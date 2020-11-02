Talk about a beautiful way to start the month of November! We are seeing sunny skies and above average temperatures. Daytime highs push into the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight we dip down to right around freezing. We will be concerned about the chance for patchy freezing fog on the roadways so please remember to drive for conditions.
Temperatures should still be on the warm side tomorrow but changes arrive will a cold front moving in. We will see wind gusts kicking up as we head into the afternoon. We are also looking at the chance for showers to push in during the afternoon hours. We will continue to fine tune the timing of this system as we head closer to tomorrow morning!
It's also worth noting we have Air Stagnation Advisories in place back through the northern mountains. We could see air quality numbers impacted as a result of this.
