Leslie Lowe

Daytime highs climb back into the 50's as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Inland northwest.  A strong inversion remains in place, with air stagnation advisories through Friday morning. With Air stagnation advisories comes the threat of compromised air quality. 

A system for the end of the week, brings a few showers and picks up winds, helping to clear things out and set things up for a nice Halloween weekend ahead.  Daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday hover in the upper 40's and 50's with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20's and low 30's.  

