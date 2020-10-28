Daytime highs climb back into the 50's as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Inland northwest. A strong inversion remains in place, with air stagnation advisories through Friday morning. With Air stagnation advisories comes the threat of compromised air quality.
A system for the end of the week, brings a few showers and picks up winds, helping to clear things out and set things up for a nice Halloween weekend ahead. Daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday hover in the upper 40's and 50's with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20's and low 30's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.