Start time temperatures will pop out of the single digits and into the teens and 20's, with daytime highs slowly heading into the upper 20's, 30's and finally the 40's by the end of the week. 
 
There is a light band of snow expected for the mountains Tuesday and a few flurries for the valley floors.  Otherwise, we are quiet through Thursday, with our next round of unsettled weather on the way as we head into the weekend. 
 
This warmer series of storms will bring mountain snow and chances for a rain/snow mix and or just rain for the lower elevations.

