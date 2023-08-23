Warm, moist air will push up from the south Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly for extreme southeastern Washington. Daytime highs are also expected to shoot back into the upper 80's and 90's for the weekend and start of next week, with the warmest temperatures expected Monday in the upper 90's and possible triple digits for parts of the LC valley and Central Washington.
We are watching a system for next Tuesday to bring us another dose of rain and a bit of a cool down.
