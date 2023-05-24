Leslie Lowe
Warmer temperatures are of the way as daytime highs continue to climb into the mid to upper 70's and 80's for the remainder of the week and weekend.
 
I'm going to keep the threat of hit and miss thunderstorms and breezy conditions in the forecast each afternoon through Saturday because I know many of you are making outdoor plans for the Memorial day weekend, and I would rather have you be safe than be sorry!  
 
Remember to keep it tuned to nonstoplocal.com for everything you need to know about changing weather through the weekend. 

