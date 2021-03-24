Be prepared for winter travel in the the mountain passes with another round of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the Valley floors Wednesday. We've got Winter weather advisories in place through Thursday morning for the Cascades and Thursday evening for Blue mountains of Oregon.
Patchy fog and a few lingering showers are expected for Thursday, with daytime highs that will slowly start to climb back into the 50's.
High pressure strengthens Friday into the start of the weekend, delivering sunshine and highs in the upper 50's and 60's by Sunday. Our next system arrives Sunday night into Monday bringing our next round of light showers and breezy conditions.