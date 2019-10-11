We are off to another chilly start this morning, although it isn't quite as cold as yesterday so we are heading in the right direction! Keep in mind it feels colder out there than what temperatures are reflecting so you definitely want to bundle up as you head out the door. A heavy coat, gloves and a beanie would not be a bad life decision today. The good news is today we have high pressure building back into the area bringing warmer temperatures. We are looking to rise into the mid 50's, so still below average for this time of year but better than what we've been experiencing. This morning we have some high clouds in place those look to primarily clear out as we head into the afternoon. Sunglasses are a must have today!
To kick off your weekend we will start out with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are set to top out in the upper 50's. A weak cold front does push into the area Saturday bringing with it increasing cloud coverage until we see mostly cloudy skies Sunday. A few showers will be possible across the Inland Northwest to cap off the weekend. Temperatures will drop a handful of degrees Sunday as well.
