A quick hitting system will zoom through the PNW into early Thursday morning, bringing up to an inch of snow to parts of southeastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 20's through Thursday, before slowly heading back up into the upper 30's and 40's with high pressure building back in for the weekend.
Our next system is set to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday. This system is warmer, so will likely see more of a rain/snow mix and daytime highs that will head back up into the 40's by the middle of next week.