Very cold temperatures kick off our Sunday with much of the reach in the single digits to teens across the Inland Northwest. Good news, warmer weather is on the way! Highs for Sunday will sit in the 20s and low 30s with mostly cloudy skies across the region. Breezy conditions come back into play Sunday evening with gusts up to 50 MPH expected for southern Washington. Our next system brings more winter weather to the region Sunday evening and into our Monday.
Warmer weather on the way
