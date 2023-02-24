Temperatures will begin to moderate and highs will finally head above freezing by Sunday.  There is a quick hitting system will deliver about 1-3" of new snow Saturday night into Sunday and about 2-4" for the Idaho Panhandle.  The mountain passes will see higher snow totals at about 5-8", and upwards of a foot of snow for the Cascade crest.  
Not ideal conditions for travelers, but perfect for skiers and snowboarders, with a fresh dose of new snow expected for our local ski resorts. 
Unsettled weather is expected for the start of this next week, with another round of gusty winds and low elevation snow expected Monday night into Tuesday.
 
Have a great weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!