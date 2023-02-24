Warmer, with another round of snow on the way!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Tags
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Cause, manner of death of determined for WSU student found dead in dorm
- Spokane Valley Investigative Unit warns of new scam
- Gonzaga student reels in record-breaking catch at Lake Roosevelt
- MISSING: Two runaway juveniles from Rathdrum may be in the Spokane area
- Endangered Missing Person: Search underway for Kootenai County man
- School closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 22
- Gonzaga student killed in crash on I-90 east of Ritzville
- Speed cameras could be on their way to highways in Washington state
- Colville woman airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane following wreck in Okanogan County
- Reardan High School student dies in shooting near school, 16-year-old in custody
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.