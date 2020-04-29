Mainly cloudy skies, spotty showers, possible thunderstorms South/East AND likely the warmest day of the season so far, as daytime highs head into the mid to upper 70's today.
Our Ridge of high pressure shifts to the east allowing temperatures to fall by 10-15° Thursday. We will continue to see the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms, before we quiet down to wrap up the work week.
Cool and unsettled weather returns by the second half of the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.